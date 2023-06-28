Advertise With Us

Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days

Buster was finally adopted from the Greenville Humane Society after 232 days.
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A special dog who spent nearly eight months waiting for his forever home at a South Carolina animal shelter now has a new family.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Humane Society said Buster, a 2-year-old retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232 days, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

WHNS featured Buster’s many tricks in a showcase in early June to help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Quality Action Days issued as Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Michiana
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Emergency management officials said an “unplanned flaring of gases” at a BP refinery in...
‘Unplanned flaring of gases’ from Whiting BP plant blamed for strong odor across parts of Michiana
2 teens arrested; 3 juveniles detained in gun violence investigation
Funeral fundraising signs like this on the side of the road are likely to be scams.
Panhandlers using fake funeral fundraiser to collect money on South Bend streets

Latest News

An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma
I&M to temporarily suspend power disconnects due to poor air quality
New details as July 1st marks the start of more than 250 new laws in the Hoosier State.
Hundreds of news laws set to take effect in the Hoosier State on July 1st
Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely