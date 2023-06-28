Benton Harbor woman celebrates 100th birthday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

Lillie Mae Mayfield, of Benton Harbor, turns 100 years old on Tuesday! In the evening, cars paraded down the street to wish her a happy birthday.

People were dancing and embraced Lillie with hugs and gifts.

Lillie was born in Arkansas but moved to Benton Harbor in 1965. People describe Lillie as someone who loves people and has spent her life serving others.

“Has never met a stranger. Will feed anybody. Housed everybody in our neighborhood. When you ask her questions, she will go into praise about how good God has been to her. That’s the way I would describe her. She’s just a loving person,” said family member Sherron Craft.

Lillie is also very independent and does everything on her own.

