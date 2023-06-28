Advertise With Us

Benton Harbor School Board approves survey to determine superintendent

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The search is on for a new Benton Harbor Area Schools superintendent.

The Benton Harbor School Board approved a survey that will be sent out to the public. School officials want to know if they should hire someone internally to keep interim Superintendent Doctor Kelvin Butts or find someone externally.

Doctor Butts has served as interim superintendent since last July when Andrae Townsel resigned. His contract, however, ends June 30.

The Board will discuss it again on Tuesday.

