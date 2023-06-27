Woman sets own house on fire while deputies serve search warrant near Sturgis

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 67-year-old woman was arrested last week after deputies say she set her own house on fire while they tried to serve a search warrant near Sturgis.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were requested last Friday to the 67000 block of Ottawa Drive in Sherman Township to assist with locating a wanted woman. When they approached the house and attempted to make contact with Mary Ann Finney, she reportedly yelled obscenities and refused to exit the property.

Deputies say they exhausted all means to attempt to get Finney to come out of the house and drafted a search warrant. When they attempted to force entry, they say Finney ignited a fire inside of her house.

“My deputies found themselves in the middle of an extremely volatile situation,” said Undersheriff Jason Bingaman in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “Even though they train for alternative outcomes, no one expected this individual to set their house on fire. Our deputies acted with professionalism, quickly de-escalated the situation, and removed the suspect from their burning house.”

Finney was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on felony arson of real property, assaulting a police officer, and resisting and obstructing police.

The press release from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office did not indicate that there were any injuries in this incident.

