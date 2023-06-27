What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week includes a variety of tastes, such as burgers, chicken paprikash, and fried fish! You will also find some Independence Day-related food events for the following weeks.

  • Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, June 29, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.
  • Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, June 29, kitchen opens at 3 p.m. - Chicken paprikash. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.
  • Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, June 30, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
  • Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, June 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, June 30, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Live music: Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call 574-289-4459.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073..
  • Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, July 3, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.
  • Independence Day Pancake Breakfast (South Bend-Elkhart Audubon Society Wildlife Sanctuary - 59395 Clover Road, Mishawaka) Tuesday, July 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Plain, blueberry and pecan pancakes, coffee, milk. Bring your own table service. Cost: Donations accepted.
  • Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, July 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.
  • Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Saturday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat. Fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 10 and under), $7. Eat-in or carryout. The Legion Auxiliary will have a bake sale. For more information, call 269-545-8280 after 4 p.m.
  • Supper Club: Stars & Stripes Forever (The Embers -1487 Signal Point Drive, Niles) Tuesday, July 11, at 6 p.m. - 7-course meal celebrating food across the U.S. Bar opens at 5 p.m. Cost: $85; $25 deposit required at registration (will be applied to dinner bill at end of night). Deposit is non-refundable. Please arrive by 5:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at sugarellascatering.com by July 7.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

