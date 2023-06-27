Survey: Cookouts to cost Indiana shoppers 8% more this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Hoosiers should plan to hand over some extra cash at the grocery store if they plan to have people over for cookout this summer.

According to a new survey from Indiana Farm Bureau, Indiana shoppers are paying an average of $69.47 for a cookout feeding 10 people this summer, or $6.95 per person. Compared to last year, this is an 8% increase.

The total market basket price of $69.47 includes ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, pork chops, chicken breasts, pork and beans, potato salad, strawberries, chips, ice cream, cookies, and lemonade. Except for cheese and pork chops, all items on the shopping list are more expensive in Indiana than last year.

According to the survey, Indiana’s market basket price is approximately 3% more, or 18 cents more, than the U.S. average price of $6.77 per person.

Indiana Farm Bureau says the higher prices can be attributed to farm production, after accounting for input costs for farmers.

“We are still seeing food inflation throughout the whole supermarket, specifically with items that require more processing, labor and transportation,” said INFB Chief Economist Dr. Todd Davis. “This impacts items like cookies and chips that are non-perishable with no urgency to sell by a strict deadline, meaning grocery stores don’t need to discount to move inventory.”

All items on the shopping list are more expensive in Indiana than last year, except cheese and pork chops, which were relatively unchanged. Many items were less than the national average, including ice cream, strawberries, pork and beans, hamburger buns, lemonade and potato salad. The items that came in significantly above the U.S. average were chocolate chip cookies, chicken breasts and chips.

While food prices have increased, so have input prices for the farmers growing that food. Drought in the west and Midwest has significantly impacted feeding costs for livestock, which has increased consumer prices for meat as well.

According to the USDA, just 14 cents of every retail food dollar can be attributed to farm production, after accounting for input costs. Using this figure, the farmer’s share of this $69.47 market basket would be less than $10. The rest is for food processing, packaging, transportation, wholesale and retail distribution, and food service preparation.

“Like consumers, farmers are price takers, not price makers,” said Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president. “While food prices are increasing, the amount farmers are being paid doesn’t cover the sharp increase in their input expense. When our crops or animals are ready to sell, we have to sell at the current commodity price.”

“This year’s summer cookout market basket reflects what Hoosiers are seeing when they go to their local grocery stores,” Chism explained. “Farmers are consumers too, and we experience the price increase at the grocery store as well as on the farm.”

The INFB summer cookout market basket survey was conducted in early June by volunteer shoppers across the state who collected prices on specific food items from one of their local grocery stores. Volunteer shoppers were asked to look for the best possible prices, without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.

“This survey was conducted before many stores offer Fourth of July sales, so if you go to the grocery store now you are likely to see slightly reduced prices than what this market basket shows,” noted Dr. Davis.

Indiana’s survey was completed in conjunction with a national survey administered by the American Farm Bureau Federation. More details about AFBF’s national summer cookout market basket results can be found at fb.org.

