South Bend man accused of driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested Monday night after Indiana State Police say he drove drunk while a 2-year-old was in his vehicle.

A trooper stopped a 2010 GMC SUV around 10:40 p.m. for an equipment violation near Lincoln Way and Taylor Street in Mishawaka. According to police, the GMC stopped in the roadway and did not pull to the side of the road.

While speaking to the driver, identified as 35-year-old Reginald Harris, the trooper noticed signs of impairment from alcohol. He also noticed a 2-year-old-child in the back seat of the SUV.

Harris was found to be more than twice the legal limit after being taken for a certified test. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, which is a Level 6 Felony. He was also arrested for misdemeanor charges for operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

Harris was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail. The 2-year-old was released to a relative that was contacted to come to the scene.

