Rep. Rudy Yakym responds to new national NBC News poll

(WNDU) - A new national NBC News poll shows the Republican party is split over former President Donald Trump’s candidacy.

According to the poll, Trump’s support is growing over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the rest of his GOP rivals in the aftermath of that latest indictment.

However, the survey finds that half of GOP primary voters say they would consider another leader besides Trump, even as 6 out of 10 Republicans believe the indictments and investigations Trump faces are politically motivated.

16 News Now spoke to Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district for his take on the poll. He believes the next president will be Republican, regardless of who it is.

“What I’m confident of going into 2024 is that we will have a Republican president coming out of 2024,” he said. “I feel that the American, or the Republican primary voters, will make a good decision on who that will be that will go up against President Biden in the fall of 2024. And I trust them to make that decision.”

The NBC News poll was conducted June 16 through June 20, which was a week after a federal grand jury indicted Trump on criminal charges for mishandling classified documents.

