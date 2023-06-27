Purdue Professor: How wildfires contaminate drinking water

By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - As wildfire season continues, the poor air quality from the smoke doesn’t just impact the air we breathe — but also the water we drink.

After going to multiple places where wildfires have damaged communities, one Purdue University professor shared some of the most frequent questions he’s received about finding that contamination.

“One of the questions I most get is from homeowners and well owners is what specific chemicals should I be looking for to find contamination if it exists in my home, and the answer is not that simple because some agencies are not up to speed on how to test,” said Andrew Whelton, a professor of civil engineering and environmental and ecological engineering. “This is important because a lot of the advice we provide is on our website.”

The study completed by Whelton and some of his students shared how those communities that had affected drinking water can recover as well.

Whelton’s team recently published a paper with findings on how benzene, a chemical leached from heat-degraded pipes, contaminates water softeners. Other upcoming papers look at how wildfire contamination affects plastics used for soda fountains and appliances.

To watch a video of Whelton explaining his expertise and research, click here.

