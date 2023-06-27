Advertise With Us

Man injured after ‘accidental’ shooting on Milton Street

Police investigating after a man was injured in a South Bend shooting on June 27, 2023.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation has revealed that a man was injured in an accidental shooting in South Bend on Tuesday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to the 1100 block of Milton Street after reports of a shooting victim around 5:36 p.m.

Police on the scene told 16 News Now the victim got “his own ride to the hospital” and that he cooperated with detectives. Police say that the incident has been determined as a “non-criminal shooting.”

The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

