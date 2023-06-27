Advertise With Us

Panhandlers using fake funeral fundraiser to collect money on South Bend streets

By Carli Luca
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A panhandling scam seen in cities across the nation has now made it’s way to Michiana. The scam aims to take advantage of the kindness and generosity of our community by faking a heartbreaking situation to get your cash.

The perpetrators stand on street corners or sometimes walk through traffic holding signs with the word “funeral” written at the top. Their posters feature a young person’s photo and request donations to pay for the funeral. They were spotted in South Bend at Ironwood & Edison carrying brightly painted water jugs to collect money—just like panhandlers have used in connection to this scam in other cities.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski confirms to 16 News Now that these fundraisers are likely scams.

“They’re not legitimate,” he explains. “Nine times out of ten it is a scam-- they’re playing on your heart strings. And I know that decent human beings feel bad and maybe even feel guilty and if they have it, why not give it?”

Instead of donating to a stranger on the side of the road, Chief Ruszkowski advises those wanting to help people in need to give to community resources or reputable charities.

“If you’re going to give money away, give it to where you know it’s going to be used and not abused,” he says.

The panhandlers at Ironwood & Edison claimed they were raising money for a funeral for an 18-year-old named Paul who they say died in a car accident. However, South Bend Police say there have been no teens named Paul killed in a crash in the city in recent months—leading us to believe the money being donated is not truly going to that cause.

Police are also concerned about the safety issues that come up when people are fundraising by walking in traffic and approaching vehicles.

“They shouldn’t be out in a median and that’s what we tell them when we do go on these calls,” says Chief Ruszkowski. “It is definitely dangerous and it distracts drivers waiting for a light to turn or whatever the case may be.”

Ruszkowski also points out that, should someone need to raise money for a funeral, there are safer ways to do that.

“With the advent of GoFundMe, if there are funeral expenses involved legitimately, there are many other ways to go about getting the monetary donations necessary,” he says. “Standing in a busy intersection is not the best prescribed way to do that. It is very dangerous.”

