New Benton Harbor apartments honor city’s first female mayor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad called Tuesday the “beginning of a housing revolution” in the city after the ribbon-cutting on a new apartment complex.

Opened by Whirlpool, the 80-unit Emma Jean Hull Flats are located along the waterfront at 170 Riverview Drive. The building bears the name of the city’s first female mayor, Emma Jean Hull, who served from 1992 to 1996.

Hull said having an apartment complex with her name is a major honor - and she’s impressed by what she sees inside.

“Awesome, just one word: awesome. I was just shocked. I was just shocked,” remarked Hull. “And I still want to say, I got to thank the mayor of the City of Benton Harbor and the commissioners and the president of Whirlpool for seeing a need for housing and going ahead to do something about it.”

One- and two-bedroom flooring plans are available and feature Whirlpool appliances, balconies, along with wood-style flooring.

Other building amenities include access to meeting rooms, a rooftop terrace, and an exercise room.

Whirlpool said the housing project aims to attract new city residents and people of diverse backgrounds.

When asked how she wants to be remembered when apartment residents read her name on the building, Hull said: " .”

Monthly rates begin at $1,350 and $1,640 for one- and two-bedroom units, respectively.

Leasing is already available.

