Medical Moment: The spreading fungus causing deadly lung infections

(WNDU) - A fungus is spreading across the country, causing a debilitating and deadly lung infection called histoplasmosis.

Once thought only to impact areas around the Ohio and Mississippi river valleys, new research shows that it’s popping up in every single state.

The worst part, it could go misdiagnosed for years.

For more than 25 years, John Meyer lived and breathed firefighting. Until something he breathed in while on the job almost destroyed him.

“I was at a fire, and I was inside, and I was pulling ceilings down,” Meyer said.

Local doctors said it was his gallbladder. Then he was told it was lung cancer.

“You always described it as like your body felt like it was crushed,” said Mary Meyer, John’s wife.

Finally, a team at Washington University School of Medicine diagnosed John with histoplasmosis. A fungal infection caused by breathing in spores from fungi, often caused by bat guano.

“It’s one of the most understudied diseases in infections,” said Andrej Spec, MD, specialist in fungal infections at Washington University School of Medicine.

Researchers found that the fungus histoplasma has expanded. Outdated maps lead to outdated information. Up to 90% of people are first misdiagnosed.

“I’ve seen patients misdiagnosed with really everything from rheumatoid arthritis to lupus,” Dr. Spec said.

John was treated with antifungal medicine and an oral medication called Itraconazole. Six years later, John still says he’s only back to 50% of what he was.

But for Mary, just having John here is enough.

“I am so happy and blessed that he’s still here,” Mary said. “Because, at times, we didn’t think he would make it.”

Sudden weight loss is a key sign of histoplasma, as well as low blood counts in white and red cells and in the platelets. Also, patients can experience pericarditis, where their heart has trouble beating.

