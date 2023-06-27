Lawsuit filed to prevent closure of Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An individual and class action lawsuit has been filed to prevent Portage Manor from closing.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Attorney Kent Hull has filed a lawsuit in United States District Court in the Northern District of Indiana on behalf of four residents of Portage Manor as individuals and as class representatives of other residents.

The Tribune says the lawsuit names Carl Baxmeyer, as president of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners; Mark Root, as president of the St. Joseph County Council; and St. Joseph County, as a unit of government, as the defendants and requests a jury trial in St. Joseph County.

The facility has been St. Joseph County’s home for people with mental illness and disabilities for more than 100 years. The lawsuit alleges that closing the facility will result in threats to the health and wellbeing of residents who are being forced to move to segregated institutions with uncertain capacity and qualifications to care for them.

According to the Tribune, the lawsuit also alleges that closing Portage Manor violates provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act, the U.S. and Indiana constitutions, and Indiana common law.

The planned closing date for the facility has been set for July 31. The closing was confirmed by a vote of the St. Joseph County Council earlier this month.

