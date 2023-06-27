LaPaz-North Township looking to create new fire territory

LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPaz-North Township Fire Department is looking to create a fire territory to help with better response times.

The fire department and ambulance service are having a hard time recruiting volunteers and are now looking to hire people to help fill these positions.

A handful of residents attended Monday night’s meeting to get more clarification on a study that was done back in September.

“Looking for options and ways to fund staffing,” said resident Don Berger.

Taxpayers would foot the bill.

“I’m a small area farmer here and I am interested in what this is going to do to our tax rate,” said Berger.

“I live in this township obviously and my taxes are going to go up just like everybody else,” said Mathew Haskins, who Chief with the LaPaz-North Township Fire Department

Right now, people are waiting 30-40 minutes to receive services.

“We definitely need it. I mean we got to have good services, like the one man said this community is aging. So the response times are going to be very important...But we’ve got to keep these costs as low as we can as far as the taxes,” said Berger.

During the meeting, township officials decided to delay a vote on doing a bigger study until they hear from Polk Township.

“And they are considering the possibility of entering into a fire territory as well and potentially coming in with us and creating one fire territory for Lapaz-North Township and Polk Township,” said Haskins.

Overall, residents said they were pleased with how the meeting went.

“I thought it was excellent. Everyone listened. I thought the fire chief was very receptive,” said Berger.

Township officials said they want to hear from you.

They will re-convene on August 15 to determine how to proceed.

Public hearings would start taking place in January.

