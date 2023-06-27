Indiana State Police to step up patrols around Fourth of July

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WNDU) - With the Fourth of July holiday just a week away, law enforcement across Indiana will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

Indiana State Police will be increasing patrols from Friday, June 30, through next Saturday, July 8, as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. Officers will be increasing patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies previously seen around this holiday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 37 people die in the U.S. in drunk driving crashes every day. That’s approximately one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually.

Of the 949 traffic fatalities that happened last year in Indiana, Indiana State Police say 110 (12%) of them were alcohol related.

In Indiana, it’s illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. Impaired driving also includes drugs. Some over-the-counter medications can cause impairment and affect reaction times on the road.

Anyone found driving impaired could face thousands in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record, and jail time.

Police urge you to plan a safe and sober ride home before you go out.

