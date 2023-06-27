Free HIV testing available Tuesday at several Walgreens locations in Michiana
(WNDU) - It’s National HIV Testing Day, which is why a popular pharmacy chain is offering free testing at several Michiana locations on Tuesday.
Walgreens is partnering with health departments and community organizations for the largest coordinated National HIV Testing Day effort nationwide.
You can get free testing on Tuesday at the following locations in Elkhart, Plymouth, and Knox:
Walgreens #11623
102 East Hively Avenue
Elkhart, IN 46517
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT
Walgreens #9100
2014 N Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT
Walgreens #7418
1207 S. Heaton Street
Knox, IN 46534
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT
To find more participating Walgreens stores across the country, click here.
