Free HIV testing available Tuesday at several Walgreens locations in Michiana

(WNDU) - It’s National HIV Testing Day, which is why a popular pharmacy chain is offering free testing at several Michiana locations on Tuesday.

Walgreens is partnering with health departments and community organizations for the largest coordinated National HIV Testing Day effort nationwide.

You can get free testing on Tuesday at the following locations in Elkhart, Plymouth, and Knox:

Walgreens #11623

102 East Hively Avenue

Elkhart, IN 46517

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

Walgreens #9100

2014 N Michigan Street

Plymouth, IN 46563

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

Walgreens #7418

1207 S. Heaton Street

Knox, IN 46534

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

To find more participating Walgreens stores across the country, click here.

