Former ND athletes, celebrities take part in 2nd annual Golic SubPar Classic

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Golic Family Foundation’s SubPar Classic returned to Warren Golf Course on Monday morning for a second year.

The two-day event kicked off Sunday night with a silent auction at “A Night on the Green.” All proceeds will go to four charities in Michiana — the LOGAN Center, the Center for the Homeless, Cultivate Food Rescue, and the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

The event culminated Monday with the Celebrity Golf Classic… and not everyone’s game was subpar. It might be because they played a scramble and took some liberties with mulligans, but our cameras never caught any of that…

Former Irish football players like Michael Floyd and Kyle Rudolph were out at Monday’s event. In fact, Rudolph’s group won it.

There were other Notre dame athletes and celebrities, like former Irish broadcaster Jack Nolan, out on the course. And of course, the Golic’s were there.

The rain didn’t make things easy on the course, and the guys used that and plenty more to excuse their subpar golf.

“I don’t like rain,” Floyd said. “If I was at home and it was raining, I would have left the course. Whether if I was on hole 3 or hole 16, I’m leaving.”

Former Irish basketball player Jordan Cornette also had gripes about the rainy weather.

“The weather didn’t cooperate,” he said. “And also, my clubs got stuck on my connecting flight, so I have a lot of excuses to blame on why my number wasn’t what it should have been today.”

Meanwhile, others owned up to their subpar play.

“I was a liability for our team,” said Mike Golic Jr. “I said somewhere out there, at some point you’ve got to overcome coaching sometimes as a player. They had to overcome their celebrity in the group for the front nine of this golf course.”

Nolan hinted that he left some potential souvenirs out on the course.

“If you walk through the woods around Warren Golf Course, there’s a lot of golf balls that I left in there today,” he joked.

Despite the lousy weather, everyone seemed to have a great time.

“I know that this being my first time here, I did not want to miss it,” Floyd said. “Not only did I get to see Mike (Golic Jr.), but I also get to see about six to ten other guys from my recruiting class.”

“It was easy to get involved because it’s a reason to come back to Notre Dame — a place that’s meant so much to me, obviously,” Cornette said. “(I’m) honored to be a part of this, honestly. When they asked me to do it, it was a no-brainer knowing that it was giving back to the community that’s been so great to me here in South Bend.”

“It’s a great cause, and (I’m) just honored to do it,” Nolan said. “And I love golf. I’m not very good at it, but I love it, and it was free. So, why wouldn’t you come back?”

The donations are still being tabulated, so the numbers for the proceeds aren’t known yet.

