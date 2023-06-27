Advertise With Us

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for July

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in July.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Friday, July 7, 2023 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Liberty School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka

Monday, July 10, 2023 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Hawthorne School, 501 Lusher Ave., Elkhart

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Claypool, 108 So. Main St., Claypool

Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Starke County

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. CST.

WHERE: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 Division St., Hamlet

Monday, July 17, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Christian Community Food Pantry, 625 Roosevelt Rd., Walkerton

Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Marshall County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon

Friday, July 21, 2023 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Metzger Trucking, 208 South Jefferson St., Silver Lake

Monday, July 24, 2023 – Marshall County

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos

Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Starke County

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.

WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson

Friday, July 28, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a. m. to 12 p.m. CST.

WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 IN-2, La Porte

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana wants to thank the city of Mishawaka, Costco, Hardesty Memorial Endowment, Kroger, United Way of Marshall County, and United Way of LaPorte County for sponsoring distributions.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Poor air quality through tonight
Emergency management officials said an “unplanned flaring of gases” at a BP refinery in...
‘Unplanned flaring of gases’ from Whiting BP plant blamed for strong odor across parts of Michiana
TCU officially becomes Everwise Credit Union
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states
Three people are dead following a Saturday morning crash in Laporte County on I-94.
3 killed in crash on I-94 in LaPorte County

Latest News

Rep. Yakym responds to new national NBC News poll
Beacon chaplain honored by Hershey’s for boosting workplace morale.
Beacon chaplain honored by Hershey’s for boosting workplace morale
Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for July
Beacon chaplain honored by Hershey's for boosting workplace morale