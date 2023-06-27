First Alert Weather Day Tuesday due to poor air quality across Michiana

Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Windy, Cool Conditions Today
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Windy, cloudy and cool conditions will remain over Michiana for our Tuesday, creating Red Flag conditions for Lake Michigan as 5-8 feet waves, especially on the eastern coast, including New Buffalo and Michigan City are expected.. The gusts will be as high as 30 mph, and calming down into the evening and overnight. Tomorrow, high pressure will enter Michiana, and will bring in clear, calmer and warmer weather. Rain chances will return on Thursday as well, hoping to see more relief from the drought conditions!

TUESDAY: Windy and cloudy. Gusts as high as 30 mph. Turning sunny by the afternoon. High 71°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High 83°

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 88°

