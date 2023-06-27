Advertise With Us

Elkhart River Queen officially relaunches

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After some trial and error, the Elkhart River Queen is back in the water!

The community has been waiting for the boat’s relaunch since last fall after it was brought ashore to revive it with new engines.

“Well, you can see we have a good turnout here,” said Tom Shoff, project manager. “She’s well-loved. We’ve been working on her since November at this spot, and the people driving by every day would be honking their horns and waving. Lots of families come to look.”

The launch was set to happen yesterday morning but was canceled after the crane was delayed. The River Queen was built in 1948 and has been giving tours for the St. Joe River in Elkhart for nearly 75 years.

