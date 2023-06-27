Critter Clutter: Cass Co. man arrested after collection of over 100 animals seized from home

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) — You would think only a zoo would have over a hundred animals in one place, but one Cass County man has been accused of animal cruelty after hundreds of animals were discovered at his home.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control Division conducted a search warrant on the home of Robert Dean Archer II in the 2500 block of Lilac Avenue on June 21.

Officials say they served the warrant after having a motion to have Archer’s bond revoked due to strict limitations in regard to having any animals in his possession. 107 animals were found in his possession, including cats, dogs, rabbits, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, snakes, turtles, and a crab.

Archer has previously had animals seized from a Cassopolis home in years past. 16 News Now has reported on a similar situation involving Archer dating back to 2013.

That year, Cass County Animal Control intervened when Archer’s family claimed they could no longer handle all the animals on their own.

“It had gotten to the point where it had gotten out of hand, and enough is enough,” said Cass County Animal Control’s Ron Butts in 2013.

And now, the same scene is playing out almost 10 years later.

“Animals are not baseball cards or stamps that people simply collect and put up on a shelf,” said Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. “These are animals that need food and water, proper care. Without those things, they can die. In this instance, we’ve had an unfortunate repetition of this type of activity.”

Some nearby residents told 16 News Now that they’d never even noticed that Archer had been hoarding animals. Others say they would often see him riding his motorbike with a cat or dog.

Animals that were seized were given to farms, shelters, and other owners that officials deemed responsible.

Archer is currently awaiting trial and is out on a $1000 bond.

