Beacon chaplain honored by Hershey’s for boosting workplace morale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

How about this sweet story? Hershey’s gave thanks to a local hospital chaplain for how she’s making a difference... And she’s doing so using Hershey’s chocolate!

We want you to meet Sarah Samson with Beacon Health System. During the pandemic, she boosted the morale of her coworkers by giving out Hershey’s bars with a “dad joke” attached.

This was highlighted in a hospital newsletter, which is how Hershey’s found out. Now, she’s a part of the company’s “Heartwarming the World Campaign,” with a spotlight story posted on Hershey’s YouTube page.

They gave her quite a few Hershey’s bars too!

“So I have the best job in the whole world because I get to help patients and families navigate things,” Samson told 16 News Now on the number of candy bars she had passed out. “But I also get to come alongside staff, and making them smile and bring them joy also does the same for me.”

“Sometimes patients don’t make it, and that can be really difficult for families to navigate,” Taylor Freedline, a Beacon nurse. “So having the chaplain here to help, you know, during that time, is really important and takes some of the burden off us nurses.”

Hershey’s says Sarah’s story is one of many Heartwarming stories that have been captured and continue to show the power and connections that can be made through chocolate.

