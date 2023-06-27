Ask the Doctor: How can poor air quality impact your health?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

On this Tuesday, wildfire smoke from Canada has returned to Michiana and has led to poor air quality. With this in mind, we decided to ask Dr. Bob about this smoke’s potential impact on your health.

Question #1: What is the problem with poor air quality?

DR. BOB : Air quality can be disrupted in different ways.

In areas with high amounts of traffic, there can be problems from pollution and ozone.

What we’re experiencing right now here in Michiana is due to wildfires, which create a problem in two ways. They produce noxious gases, such as carbon monoxide, and produce particulate matter.

Particulate matter are very tiny bits of smoke and debris that float in the air.

Question #2: How does air quality affect our health?

DR. BOB : The particulate matter in the smoke can get into your eyes and lungs. This can lead to irritation, which can cause itchy red eyes and issues with breathing.

People may notice that they are coughing more often or may feel winded or fatigued.

People with less reserve such as small children or the elderly are more likely to be affected. Furthermore, people with chronic lung disease who are more sensitive to irritation may be more likely to experience symptoms.

Question #3: What should you do to prevent that irritation?

DR. BOB : The main thing you can do is avoid exposure. Try to stay inside if it looks smokey. Make sure that your air conditioner filter has been changed and run your air to keep it clean.

People with chronic lung disease need to make sure they are taking their medications consistently so that their symptoms are controlled at baseline.

If you start to feel symptoms, you may need additional treatment with a rescue inhaler or maybe even other medicines.

