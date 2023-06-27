Air Quality Action Days issued as Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Michiana

Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT
(WNDU) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has taken over Michiana and is pushing air quality to unhealthy levels.

On Tuesday morning, at 8 a.m., the air quality in Michiana reached the highest levels this season in terms of being “very unhealthy.”

In turn, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued statewide Air Quality Action Days in the Unhealthy Air Quality Index range because it is forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air for Tuesday and Wednesday.

These fine particles are composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Therefore, you’re urged to limit your time outside and keep strenuous activities to a minimum. You can also wear a mask to keep smoke particles out of your lungs.

To help reduce fine particles in the air, IDEM encourages you to make changes to daily habits by doing the following:

  • Carpool or use public transportation
  • Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip
  • Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time
  • Avoid using gas-powered equipment
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting
  • Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors
  • Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

Air quality can be hard to predict, but conditions are expected to slowly improve throughout the course of the week.

In the meantime, here are some helpful resources if you’re looking to keep an eye on the current air quality conditions:

Indiana’s SmogWatch

Air Quality Trend for your location

Interactive map of air quality

