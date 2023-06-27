2 teens arrested; 3 juveniles detained in gun violence investigation

The investigation led to the recovery of six firearms, ammunition, suspected fentanyl, and suspected marijuana.(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two adult teens have been arrested and three juveniles have been detained following an ongoing investigation centered around gun violence in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department says the arrests, which happened Monday in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street, stem from proactive patrols by the department’s Strategic Focus Unit.

The investigation led to the recovery of six firearms, ammunition, suspected fentanyl, and suspected marijuana.

Jamarion Watson, 19, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun. Dameir Eaton, 18, was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement. Three juveniles were also detained at the Juvenile Justice Center on various weapons, drug, and resisting law enforcement offenses.

If you suspect criminal or drug activity in your neighborhood, police ask you to report your concerns anonymously by calling Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or submitting a tip online.

Caption

