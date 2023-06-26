Woman ejected from vehicle in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rochester woman was airlifted to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Fulton County.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Saturday just after 3:15 p.m. on County Road 200 West near County Road 50 North.

Deputies say a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling south on County Road 200 West when it left the road and struck a communication box. The vehicle then rolled several times.

The driver, a 21-year-old Rochester woman, was ejected during the crash. Deputies say she was the only person inside the vehicle.

The woman was treated by emergency personnel on scene before she was flown to a trauma center. Her current condition is unknown.

According to deputies, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. Deputies also believe speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Rochester Fire Department and Lutheran EMS & Air.

