‘Unplanned flaring of gases’ from Whiting BP plant blamed for strong odor across parts of Michiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency management officials said an “unplanned flaring of gases” at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana was the source of a strong odor across some parts of Michiana on Sunday.

NIPSCO said in a Facebook post that it received several hundreds of calls from customers regarding odors in the air. These reports came from residents in Porter, LaPorte, Lake, and St. Joseph counties. There were also reports of this odor in Berrien County.

In an overnight Facebook post, the Porter County Emergency Management Agency said BP’s Whiting refinery experienced an operational disruption, which triggered the odor. Officials also blamed severe weather conditions in the region on Sunday for this disruption.

According to emergency management officials, there is no danger to the community and that it should be resolved relatively soon.

