‘Unplanned flaring of gases’ from Whiting BP plant blamed for strong odor across parts of Michiana

In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian...
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind. The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of "petcoke," with the largest share being shipped to India in recent years(DroneBase via AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency management officials said an “unplanned flaring of gases” at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana was the source of a strong odor across some parts of Michiana on Sunday.

NIPSCO said in a Facebook post that it received several hundreds of calls from customers regarding odors in the air. These reports came from residents in Porter, LaPorte, Lake, and St. Joseph counties. There were also reports of this odor in Berrien County.

In an overnight Facebook post, the Porter County Emergency Management Agency said BP’s Whiting refinery experienced an operational disruption, which triggered the odor. Officials also blamed severe weather conditions in the region on Sunday for this disruption.

According to emergency management officials, there is no danger to the community and that it should be resolved relatively soon.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Delta bringing back flights between South Bend, Detroit

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
The popular air service was canceled last November, with officials citing staffing shortages at the time.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Zoey

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Zoey.

News

TCU officially becomes Everwise Credit Union

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The financial institution says the new branding better reflects the services it offers to people beyond its original educator roots.

News

TCU officially becomes Everwise Credit Union

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

2nd Chance Pet: Zoe

2nd Chance Pet: Zoey

Updated: 1 hour ago

Indiana

Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...

Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing a man and injuring his wife while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell onto a house there as severe weather rumbled through several states.

Notre Dame

Golic SubPar Classic fundraiser kicks off with ‘A Night on the Green’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
All proceeds from the two-day event go to help four great charities in Michiana.

News

Golic SubPar Classic fundraiser kicks off with ‘A Night on the Green’

Updated: 4 hours ago

Community

Michiana Brits host 35th annual British Car Show at Saint Mary’s

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dozens of cars were featured in this year’s event, and a lot of work went into some!

News

Soggy Weather Continues Today

Soggy Weather Continues Today

Updated: 8 hours ago