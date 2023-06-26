TCU officially becomes Everwise Credit Union

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Teachers Credit Union, the largest credit union in Indiana, is now officially known as Everwise Credit Union.

Everwise held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday morning at its corporate branch in downtown South Bend to celebrate the transition, which was announced earlier this month. Along with a new name, the credit union rolled out a new logo, brand, and tagline.

The financial institution says the new branding better reflects the services it offers to people beyond its original educator roots.

“We looked at our history and said, ‘Who are we? Where are we going?’, and then we looked for a name, a brand, an identity that really told that story,” said Everwise CEO Jason Osterhage. “We wanted a name that tied back to our educator roots, but also told the story of how we are also growing and always learning.”

At Monday’s ribbon cutting, Everwise donated a check for $10,000 to United Way of St. Joseph County.

To get a look for yourself at the credit union’s brand-new look, head to everwisecu.com.

