SBPD civilian employee retires after 48 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a big day for one South Bend police civilian employee as she wraps up a successful 48 years with the department.

Emma Beserra was hired by the department in 1975 and has worked in various positions. Recently, she worked as an administrative assistant in their training and recruitment division. It’s a role where she has helped countless men and women start their careers as police officers.

“48 years! There’s not a cop on this police department that has not passed through Emma,” said South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

But after so many years of dedication and service, Beserra has decided to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

“I love my job,” Beserra said. “I started in records, and I really liked my job. All three positions.”

And with the heart like a mother, friends and coworkers say she brings a heartwarming presence to the air.

“Emma has always kept the human aspect into it,” Ruszkowski said. “[She] made people feel like people, and that’s hard to come by these days.”

While Beserra has kept up with changing technology for the past four decades, she still manages to come out victorious in feuds with technology. Chief Ruszkowski reflects on the time she got upset at a broken copy machine in the office.

“She got so mad at the copy machine in her office,” Ruszkowski recalled. “I have never ever seen or heard her get that mad. That day, I started making phone calls and got her a new copier. Seriously!”

There is one piece of technology she refuses to let go of, however.

“[The] typewriter is hilarious,” Ruszkowski said. “She still does have that.”

“I still type little labels,” Beserra said laughingly.

Beserra’s coworkers also say they will miss her amazing cooking. Beserra says she hopes to come back and visit.

“I’m going to come back and visit everybody,” Beserra said. “I think this is like a home for me. Bring my breakfast burritos. Chief will love those!”

