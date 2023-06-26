Relaunch of Elkhart’s River Queen postponed to Tuesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The relaunch of an iconic piece of Elkhart’s history didn’t go as planned on Monday.

The River Queen was supposed to be put back into the water on Monday morning, but the relaunch was delayed due to a crane issue.

The River Queen was built in 1948 and has been giving tours of the St. Joseph River in Elkhart for nearly 75 years. The boat has been undergoing renovations since last fall when it was taken out of the water.

“We partnered with the Elkhart Area Career Center students,” said Tom Shoff, project manager. “They did the construction work; they did the welding on the ship. So, that public connection was really positive for us.”

“It feels great seeing it all come out together, and I at least get to be a part of this boat now with all the people,” said Austin Smith, a student welder.

Officials will try the relaunch again Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

