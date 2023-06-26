Relaunch of Elkhart’s River Queen postponed to Tuesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The relaunch of an iconic piece of Elkhart’s history didn’t go as planned on Monday.

The River Queen was supposed to be put back into the water on Monday morning, but the relaunch was delayed due to a crane issue.

The River Queen was built in 1948 and has been giving tours of the St. Joseph River in Elkhart for nearly 75 years. The boat has been undergoing renovations since last fall when it was taken out of the water.

“We partnered with the Elkhart Area Career Center students,” said Tom Shoff, project manager. “They did the construction work; they did the welding on the ship. So, that public connection was really positive for us.”

“It feels great seeing it all come out together, and I at least get to be a part of this boat now with all the people,” said Austin Smith, a student welder.

Officials will try the relaunch again Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of animal cruelty after more than 100 animals found at Cass County home

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Robert Dean Archer II was arrested on a bond revocation order and is currently awaiting trial.

News

Delta bringing back flights between South Bend, Detroit

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Daily nonstop flights between South Bend and Detroit are making a comeback after they were discontinued last year.

News

Notre Dame celebrities participate in 2nd annual Golic SubPar Classic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Former Irish football players like Michael Floyd and Kyle Rudolph took part in Monday’s scramble for a good cause.

News

Relaunch of Elkhart’s River Queen postponed to Tuesday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The River Queen was supposed to be put back into the St. Joseph River on Monday morning, but the relaunch was delayed due to a crane issue.

Latest News

News

SBPD civilian employee retires after decades on the job

Updated: 1 hour ago
Emma Beserra has worked in various positions with the department for almost five decades.

News

Woman ejected from vehicle in Fulton County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Rochester woman was airlifted to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Fulton County.

News

Residents report strong odor in northwest Indiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
Originally believed to be a natural gas leak, LaPorte County Emergency Management tells 16 News Now that the source of the unpleasant odor came from the BP refinery in Whiting.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Traffic

Railroad crossing closed in Berrien County for maintenance work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Amtrak has closed the Lakeside Road railroad crossing for maintenance work on the crossing and tracks.

News

Railroad crossing closed in Berrien County for maintenance work

Updated: 2 hours ago