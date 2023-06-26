Railroad crossing closed in Berrien County for maintenance work

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A road between Three Oaks and New Buffalo is closed all week while crews perform maintenance work on a railroad crossing.

Amtrak has closed the Lakeside Road railroad crossing for maintenance work on the crossing and tracks. Lakeside Road is completely closed to thru traffic at the crossing.

The recommended detour route takes you from Kruger Road to Red Arrow Highway to U.S. 12 (see map below).

Weather permitting, the work on the railway is expected to last all week.

