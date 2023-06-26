Notre Dame Football helps tackle hunger at Cultivate Food Rescue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is adding a new meaning to the phrase “sack lunch.”

The team is preparing for the start of the season, but they took some time this afternoon to work as a team for a good cause.

At Cultivate Food Rescue in South Bend, both the offense and defense had an hour and a half to prepare prepackaged meals for local elementary school students.

“I mean, it’s a really special feeling to know that we’re going to be able to help and provide a meal for a kid that might not know where that next meal is coming from,” said Notre Dame Linebacker Jack Kiser. “And so just being able to be there and do something like this and help, it means a lot to us.”

This is the 4th time they’ve volunteered at Cultivate, breaking their own record for meals prepared each time they visit.

“We got two tables going at a time, so we’re competing over how many numbers we got at this table, how many we got on that table, and so, just that little competitive side to this team really drives the amount of food we’re able to package and ultimately be able to give to the kids in the community,” said Notre Dame Linebacker J.D. Bertrand.

While the Irish haven’t yet played a game this season, their meal-prepping skills are already in midseason form, with portion sizes fit for a football player.

“I mean, if we’re looking at it and if we’re going to get a meal, how much can we consume, what’s going to make us big and strong to perform well on Saturdays, and I think we’re trying to help those kids out here today,” Kiser said.

These student-athletes helped prepare 5,750 meals, saying serving the community is another great way to bond as a team.

“I feel like it’s a great feeling knowing that we’re getting to feed hungry kids; just knowing that they’re in need and that we get to do this to help them out is just great,” said Notre Dame Linebacker Jaylen Sneed. “It warms my heart.”

“We’re just thankful for the opportunity at Cultivate to have us be able to do this and take a little step in our community to help any way we can,” Bertrand said.

These linebackers took a break from sacking quarterbacks to prepare sack lunches for local kids.

“It’s our fourth time here; the guys know their roles,” Kiser said. “It’s funny, everybody is in the same position, and so, you know what you’re doing, and as you said, we’re used to working with each other, we’re used to communicating, we’re just able to put it to work here.”

The Irish offense prepared more than 3,100 meals, with the defense falling just short of their counterparts with over 2,500 meals prepared.

If this is any indicator of how well the Irish play together, Irish fans might be in for one heck of a season.

“Our team has really grown since January, and we have a lot of guys returning, and so, I think we just have really good communication, and it really does apply to community service,” Bertrand said.

Cultivate Food Rescue tells 16 News that the Irish football team completed a week’s worth of meal prep in only three hours.

“The football players are here today as part of the FUND Foundation,” said Jim Conklin, Executive Director at Cultivate Food Rescue. “It’s a not-for-profit organization that Brady Quinn started. It helps the Athletes with their NIL arrangements, so building a brand, building a name, and helping them facilitate volunteer opportunities. So, we’re pretty fortunate here at Cultivate that we can have up to 50 people here at one time, and it’s great for the whole team to come out and work together and help the community.”

Cultivate Food Rescue celebrates its 6th anniversary on July 1.

