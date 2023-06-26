Michiana Brits host 35th annual British Car Show at Saint Mary’s

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Car lovers turned out on Sunday to enjoy hundreds of European cars.

A group known as the Michiana Brits hosted the 35th annual British Car Show on the campus of Saint Mary’s College. Dozens of cars were featured in this year’s event, and a lot of work went into some!

Joe Kaplon and his grandson have been working on their Triumph Spitfire since winter of last year. They said they were excited to finally bring the classic car out in the sun!

“I hope that this tradition continues and that we can pull out our British cars and have fun driving here and have fun driving all day long and all summer long,” Kaplon said.

Event organizers are also helping out the community. Donations of food items were taken to help the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Sunday Morning Spotlight: 50th anniversary celebration at RedBud MX

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Rev your engines, because “REDBUUUUUUD!” is back in action next weekend in Buchanan Township!

Events

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 35th annual British Car Show

Updated: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The popular car show takes place on the campus of Saint Mary’s College on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Events

Adopt a pet this Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market on Sunday, June 25. Photo credit:...

Adopt a pet this Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market

Updated: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Bridgman Open-Air Market will be hosting its first pet adoption day on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Events

MJ Construction

56th annual Parade of Homes Plus underway in Elkhart County

Updated: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The homes are scattered sites throughout Elkhart County, with one parade home in Union, Mich.

Latest News

Events

Open house Thursday for planned MLK monuments in Benton Harbor, St. Joseph

Updated: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
For those who want to learn more or ask questions about the monuments, an open house event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the African American History & Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Gabe the Gamer

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Gabe is a fun-loving kid who likes to goof around with his friends.

Events

Wednesday Night Market to be held in St. Joseph

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The event features a mix of artisans and farmers selling handcrafted goods, foods, and beverages.

Events

Tina Turner tribute show headed to the Lerner Theatre in December!

Tina Turner tribute show headed to the Lerner Theatre

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tickets are on sale now for a Tina Turner tribute show coming to the Lerner Theatre in December!

Events

‘What Happened at Benham West’ premieres at The Lerner Theatre on May 19, 2023.

Free documentary highlighting Elkhart’s Black history showing at the Ruthmere

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A new documentary aims to tell more people about a part of Elkhart’s history.

Community

39th Annual Father's Day Festival at Lemon Creek Winery

Hundreds attend 39th annual Father’s Day Festival at Lemon Creek Winery

Updated: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Alex Almanza
39th annual Father's Day Festival held at Lemon Creek Winery