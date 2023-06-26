Michiana Brits host 35th annual British Car Show at Saint Mary’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Car lovers turned out on Sunday to enjoy hundreds of European cars.

A group known as the Michiana Brits hosted the 35th annual British Car Show on the campus of Saint Mary’s College. Dozens of cars were featured in this year’s event, and a lot of work went into some!

Joe Kaplon and his grandson have been working on their Triumph Spitfire since winter of last year. They said they were excited to finally bring the classic car out in the sun!

“I hope that this tradition continues and that we can pull out our British cars and have fun driving here and have fun driving all day long and all summer long,” Kaplon said.

Event organizers are also helping out the community. Donations of food items were taken to help the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

