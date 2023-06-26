Memorial ride held for slain Michiana couple

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A weekend motorcycle ride paid tribute to a Michiana couple who were fatally shot and killed nearly two years ago.

On Sunday, friends, family, and community members revved up their engines for Brandon Smith, 31, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger.

On December 19th, 2021, South Bend Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street where they found the couple deceased.

The memorial ride was about honoring Smith and Zeiger’s contributions to their own community.

“This is what my son was about -riding, doing the benefits, charity rides - and we’re doing this for him to keep their memories alive. They were wrongfully taken from us, and we’re going to continue to do this,” said Michael Smith, Brandon’s father.

Smith intends to make the ride an annual tradition.

