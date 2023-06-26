Man accused of animal cruelty after more than 100 animals found at Cass County home

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested last week after deputies say they found more than 100 animals being kept in an inhumane manner at a Cass County home.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control Division conducted a search warrant on a home in the 2500 block of Lilac Avenue on Wednesday.

During their search, officers found 107 animals of various types ranging from dogs, cats, goats, rabbits, mice, hamsters, Guinea pigs, snakes, turtles, and a crab.

Robert Dean Archer II was arrested on a bond revocation order and is currently awaiting trial. Officers have requested charges on Archer with the Cass County Prosecutors office.

The investigation is ongoing.

