Main Street in downtown Mishawaka restricted for millage, resurfacing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here’s a traffic restriction that you should know about.

Crews began milling and resurfacing S. Main Street between Lincoln Way and 1st Street on Monday morning.

Traffic is being flagged around the construction zone during this process. Barricades and signage are also up around the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

If the weather permits, the work is expected to be completed by Thursday evening.

