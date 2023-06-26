Golic SubPar Classic fundraiser kicks off with ‘A Night on the Green’

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Golic Family Foundation’s 2nd annual SubPar Classic kicked off Sunday night.

Before Monday’s golf outing, there was a silent auction at “A Night on the Green” on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

Some of the items up for bid included a trip to Tuscany, Italy, autographed sports memorabilia, custom made acoustic guitars, and even a helmet from the national champion Irish fencing team.

All proceeds from the two-day event go to help four great charities in Michiana — the LOGAN Center, the Center for the Homeless, Cultivate Food Rescue, and the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

“Some of these are groups that we got to help as players, and then you see, ‘Alright, that shouldn’t stop just because we’re graduated,’” said Mike Golic Jr. “They talk about that four-year, 40-year decision when you come to Notre Dame. That should also be the way that we continue to try to reach back and touch in the community here.”

“The LOGAN Center, we’ve had a long-standing relationship with,” said Mike Golic Sr. “Same with the Center for the Homeless. We’re huge animal people, so the Humane Society (of St. Joseph County) was a no-brainer. And Cultivate Food Rescue, we know a lot of the student-athletes here do work there, and they do a great job as well.

“We’ll rotate, and this is now the second year, so that’s eight (charities) we’ve helped,” Golic Sr. added.

The event culminates on Monday with the Celebrity Golf Classic at Warren Golf Course.

