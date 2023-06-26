First Alert Weather: Scattered showers expected for Monday

MONDAY: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder and humid. Monday will also feature cooler high temperatures thanks to a northwest wind. Highs in the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Humidity falls back down into the comfortable category Monday evening/night.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday is expected to remain cool with highs in the 70s, but clouds will clear by the midweek and temps will rapidly rise back into the 80s with above average temps by Thursday. High pressure will form over Michiana starting Tuesday and will not waver until next weekend where our next rain chance is expected to be.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.