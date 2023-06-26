Delta bringing back flights between South Bend, Detroit

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Daily nonstop flights between South Bend and Detroit are making a comeback after they were discontinued last year.

The South Bend International airport announced on Monday morning that Delta Airlines is restarting the flights beginning Sept. 10. The popular air service was canceled last November, with officials citing staffing shortages at the time.

The South Bend-Detroit schedule will operate as follows:

Departure

  • South Bend at 8:05 a.m.
  • Detroit at 7:45 p.m.

Arrival

  • Detroit at 9:20 a.m.
  • South Bend at 8:45 p.m.

The routes will be operated by a CRJ-900 with 76 seats in a two-class configuration.

Tickets are now on sale at delta.com. The first arrival resumes on Sept. 10, with the departure the following morning.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian...

‘Unplanned flaring of gases’ from Whiting BP plant blamed for strong odor across parts of Michiana

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
According to emergency management officials, there is no danger to the community.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Zoey

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Zoey.

News

TCU officially becomes Everwise Credit Union

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The financial institution says the new branding better reflects the services it offers to people beyond its original educator roots.

News

TCU officially becomes Everwise Credit Union

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

2nd Chance Pet: Zoe

2nd Chance Pet: Zoey

Updated: 1 hour ago

Indiana

Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...

Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing a man and injuring his wife while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell onto a house there as severe weather rumbled through several states.

Notre Dame

Golic SubPar Classic fundraiser kicks off with ‘A Night on the Green’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
All proceeds from the two-day event go to help four great charities in Michiana.

News

Golic SubPar Classic fundraiser kicks off with ‘A Night on the Green’

Updated: 5 hours ago

Community

Michiana Brits host 35th annual British Car Show at Saint Mary’s

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dozens of cars were featured in this year’s event, and a lot of work went into some!

News

Soggy Weather Continues Today

Soggy Weather Continues Today

Updated: 9 hours ago