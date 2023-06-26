Delta bringing back flights between South Bend, Detroit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Daily nonstop flights between South Bend and Detroit are making a comeback after they were discontinued last year.

The South Bend International airport announced on Monday morning that Delta Airlines is restarting the flights beginning Sept. 10. The popular air service was canceled last November, with officials citing staffing shortages at the time.

The South Bend-Detroit schedule will operate as follows:

Departure

South Bend at 8:05 a.m.

Detroit at 7:45 p.m.

Arrival

Detroit at 9:20 a.m.

South Bend at 8:45 p.m.

The routes will be operated by a CRJ-900 with 76 seats in a two-class configuration.

Tickets are now on sale at delta.com. The first arrival resumes on Sept. 10, with the departure the following morning.

