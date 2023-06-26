2nd Chance Pet: Zoey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Zoey.

Zoey is an Australian Shepherd mix. She is between 3-5 years old. She was found as a stray in Elkhart and was moved to Pet Refuge about two months ago.

Cooper says Zoey would likely do best in a home with teenagers and no other pets. To find out if Zoey is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Zoey or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

