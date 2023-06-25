Widespread power outages reported across Michiana after Sunday storms

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Thousands across Michiana were left without power after a round of severe storms made their way through northern Indiana and southwest Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Michigan Power

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, nearly 500 customers remain without power across I&M’s coverage area. At one point, there were more than 1,500 outages reported near Benton Harbor, but those numbers have dropped significantly.

For a full look at I&M’s outage map, click here.

Midwest Energy & Communications

At one point, there were more than 700 outages in the Milton Township (Cass County) area and nearly 1,500 outages across MEC’s coverage area. But as of 8 a.m. on Monday, there were less than 10 outages reported among MEC customers.

MEC’s outage map can be found by clicking here.

NIPSCO

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, NIPSCO is reporting 369 outages. This number is down from more than 5,500 on Sunday.

However, there are still 150 without power in the Nappanee area.

To look at the rest of NIPSCO’s current outage map, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Michiana Brits host 35th annual British Car Show at Saint Mary’s

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dozens of cars were featured in this year’s event, and a lot of work went into some!

Indiana

Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...

Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states, an official said.

News

Soggy Weather Continues Today

Soggy Weather Continues Today

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Memorial ride held for slain Michiana couple

Updated: 10 hours ago
A weekend motorcycle ride paid tribute to a Michiana couple who were fatally shot and killed nearly two years ago.

News

ND football team volunteers at Cultivate

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Notre Dame Football players share a laugh while preparing packaged meals for local kids at...

Notre Dame football helps tackle hunger at Cultivate Food Rescue

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Notre Dame Football players took time to "Cultivate like a Champion Today," preparing nearly 6,000 meals for local kids.

News

Memorial ride held for slain Michiana couple

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Friends, family, and community members revved up their engines for Brandon Smith, 31, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger.

News

Storm damage across Michiana

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

GALLERY: Severe weather brings hail, damage, mammatus clouds to Michiana

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Many of you sent us photos once the coast was clear. Here’s a look at some of your submissions.

News

Hail in Knox

Severe weather brings hail, damage, mammatus clouds to Michiana

Updated: 13 hours ago