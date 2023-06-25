Widespread power outages reported across Michiana after Sunday storms

(WNDU) - Thousands across Michiana were left without power after a round of severe storms made their way through northern Indiana and southwest Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Michigan Power

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, nearly 500 customers remain without power across I&M’s coverage area. At one point, there were more than 1,500 outages reported near Benton Harbor, but those numbers have dropped significantly.

For a full look at I&M’s outage map, click here.

Midwest Energy & Communications

At one point, there were more than 700 outages in the Milton Township (Cass County) area and nearly 1,500 outages across MEC’s coverage area. But as of 8 a.m. on Monday, there were less than 10 outages reported among MEC customers.

MEC’s outage map can be found by clicking here.

NIPSCO

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, NIPSCO is reporting 369 outages. This number is down from more than 5,500 on Sunday.

However, there are still 150 without power in the Nappanee area.

To look at the rest of NIPSCO’s current outage map, click here.

