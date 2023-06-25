Widespread power outages across Michiana

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Widespread power outages are being reported across Michiana after a round of severe storms made their way through northern Indiana and southwest Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Michigan Power

As of 5:45 p.m., nearly 4,000 customers are reportedly without power across I&M’s coverage area. Some of the most significant outages reported in our local areas are listed below:

  • East of Benton Heights: 1,513 reported outages
  • North of Buchanan: 220 reported outages
  • Coloma Charter Township: 198 reported outages
  • Paw Paw Lake area: 143 reported outages

Expected restoration times for these areas have yet to be determined.

For a full look at I&M’s outage map, click here.

Midwest Energy & Communications

As of 5:45 p.m., just under 1,300 outages have been reported among MEC customers.

The largest of these outages are in the Milton Township area, with 660 reported outages.

MEC’s outage map can be found by clicking here.

NIPSCO

As of 5:45 p.m., NIPSCO is reporting nearly 5,500 outages. The most significant outages in our viewing area are listed below.

  • LaPorte: 791 reported outages
  • Nappanee: 132 reported outages
  • Syracuse: 891 reported outages
  • Wakarusa: 104 reported outages
  • Warsaw: 703 reported outages

To look at the rest of NIPSCO’s current outage map, click here.

