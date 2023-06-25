What’s Good: Cars & Motorcycles for a Cause Auto Show

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good in Michiana?

Bashor Children’s Home and the Elkhart Indian Motorcycle Riders Group team up to throw their first-ever Cars and Motorcycles for a Cause Auto Show!

Around 200 cars and motorcycles flooded the parking lot of Bashor Home in Goshen, with 160 vehicles competing for awards.

This event was to celebrate 100 years of Bashor caring for children and help raise money to continue their mission.

They serve over 1,000 children each year— dealing with various abuse, trauma, and behavioral challenges.

“It’s absolutely something we need in our community. The stories are of helping people, young girls who have been trafficked, kids who have maybe got in trouble and found themselves in a spot where they couldn’t finish their education or deal with their lives, “ Elkhart Indian Motorcycle Riders President, Terry Reamer, says. “They get to the whys, and they get to the what’s— what’s going on with these kids, and they dig into that and get them to open up and create a life that is successful. In this world and day and age, that’s hard to do, and Bashor does it best.”

Bashor tells 16 News Now that the event raised $13,000 from the vehicle entries alone, and they’re already looking forward to next year’s event.

