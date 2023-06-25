Advertise With Us

Two dead, several others wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan

By Julianna Metdepenningen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at a street party in Michigan, WNEM reports.

The party was promoted on social media.

Authorities say shots were fired around midnight on Saturday among the more than 300 partygoers. Several were shot or struck by cars.

According to authorities, three people were struck by a car and 12 were shot.

Police say there were multiple shooters and five different calibers of bullets were recovered at the scene.

Michigan State Police say no one is in custody at this time.

Saginaw Police Department, Michigan State Police detectives, Bridgeport Forensic Lab, and Michigan State Police aviation crews are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating serious crash on Indiana Toll Road
ISP investigating serious crash on Indiana Toll Road
Raymond Bogucki
Arrest made in deadly Benton Township house fire
According to the people who just left the health department, it’s the county council that’s...
Former SJC Health Dept. workers slam county councilwoman after slew of resignations
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Watching for Sunday afternoon storms
Festival fun in Michiana

Latest News

3 hurt after off-road vehicle crash in Cass County
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in Kansas City, Missouri
Sunday Morning Spotlight: 50th anniversary celebration at RedBud MX
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin