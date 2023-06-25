Three killed in I-94 crash in LaPorte County

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead following a Saturday morning crash in Laporte County on I-94.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of I-94 eastbound at the 36.4 mile-marker to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

They say that one car had stopped on the inside shoulder waiting for roadside assistance when it was struck at a high rate of speed by the second car.

The driver of the first car was able to escape, but three passengers remained trapped inside and died on the scene. Toxicology results for the crash are currently pending.

