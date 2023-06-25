Advertise With Us

Three killed in I-94 crash in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead following a Saturday morning crash in Laporte County on I-94.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of I-94 eastbound at the 36.4 mile-marker to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

They say that one car had stopped on the inside shoulder waiting for roadside assistance when it was struck at a high rate of speed by the second car.

The driver of the first car was able to escape, but three passengers remained trapped inside and died on the scene. Toxicology results for the crash are currently pending.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating serious crash on Indiana Toll Road
ISP investigating serious crash on Indiana Toll Road
Raymond Bogucki
Arrest made in deadly Benton Township house fire
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: All clear for severe weather tonight
According to the people who just left the health department, it’s the county council that’s...
Former SJC Health Dept. workers slam county councilwoman after slew of resignations
Festival fun in Michiana

Latest News

Michiana Brits car show
3 killed in I-94 crash
Power outages
Widespread power outages across Michiana