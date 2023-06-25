Sunday Morning Spotlight: 50th anniversary celebration at RedBud MX

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Rev your engines, because “REDBUUUUUUD!” is back in action next weekend in Buchanan Township!

RedBud will be celebrating 50 years of racing in southwest Michigan at this upcoming event, as the first race took place in 1973.

While the highlight of the event is the pro national day on Saturday, July 1, there’s plenty to do throughout the entire weekend at RedBud MX — including amateur races, a history museum, and more!

Racetrack owner Amy Ritchie joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to give us a look back on the past half-century at RedBud and let us know what to expect at this year’s event. To learn more, watch the interview above!

For more details and to purchase tickets in advance, click here.

