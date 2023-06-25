Shred-A-Thon returns to WNDU for 8th year

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our 16 Pack-A-Backpack drive kicked off Saturday morning thanks to the 8th annual Shred-A-Thon that took place in the parking lot at The WNDU Studios.

For just $10, community members dropped off old, unwanted documents to be shredded to help protect their identities and help Michiana kids at the same time.

Proceeds from the event go toward providing kids with backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“It’s important for our community,” said Tom Hinz of Integra Certified Document Destruction. “We work here, we live here. . . We hear it from everybody that drives through this line: ‘We’re so glad you’re doing this, and we hope you keep coming back.’”

We’d like to thank Integra Certified Document Destruction, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, the Better Business Bureau, and all the volunteers who helped us make this event possible!

While this year’s Shred-A-Thon is over, you can relive the sights and sounds from Saturday’s event in the video above!

Shred-A-Thon returns to WNDU for 8th year

