First Alert Weather: All clear for severe weather tonight

We get another shower chance on Monday with hit & miss showers throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible, but NO severe weather!



Our next rain chance will come with an uptick in humidity as we head into the July 4th holiday weekend. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Gws0OmiAEC — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) June 26, 2023

MONDAY: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder and humid. Monday will also feature cooler high temperatures thanks to a northwest wind. Highs in the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Humidity falls back down into the comfortable category Monday evening/night.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler weather lingers into Tuesday with parts of Michiana staying below 70F for daytime highs. 80-degree temperatures move back in Thursday through the July 4th holiday weekend will slim rain chances.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.