First Alert Weather: All clear for severe weather tonight
Scattered showers remain tonight through Monday
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONDAY: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder and humid. Monday will also feature cooler high temperatures thanks to a northwest wind. Highs in the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Humidity falls back down into the comfortable category Monday evening/night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler weather lingers into Tuesday with parts of Michiana staying below 70F for daytime highs. 80-degree temperatures move back in Thursday through the July 4th holiday weekend will slim rain chances.
