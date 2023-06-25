Bashor hosts inaugural Cars & Motorcycles for a Cause Auto Show

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Bashor Children’s Home and the Elkhart Indian Motorcycle Riders Group teamed up on Saturday to throw their first-ever Cars & Motorcycles for a Cause Auto Show.

Around 200 cars and motorcycles flooded the parking lot of Bashor Home in Goshen, with 160 vehicles competing for awards.

The event was held to celebrate 100 years of Bashor caring for children and help raise money to continue their mission. They serve over 1,000 children each year — dealing with various abuse, trauma, and behavioral challenges.

“It’s absolutely something we need in our community,” said Elkhart Indian Motorcycle Riders President Terry Reamer. “The stories are of helping people, young girls who have been trafficked, kids who have maybe got in trouble and found themselves in a spot where they couldn’t finish their education or deal with their lives. They get to the whys, and they get to the what’s — what’s going on with these kids, and they dig into that and get them to open up and create a life that is successful.

“In this world and day and age, that’s hard to do,” he added. “And Bashor does it best.”

Bashor tells 16 News Now that the event raised $13,000 from the vehicle entries alone, and they’re already looking forward to next year’s event.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shred-A-Thon 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bashor Children's Home Goshen Fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Reprap festival returns to Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

A 3D-printed, life-sized, and fully operational R2D2 was a big hit at the 2023 Midwest RepRap...

3D printing Midwest RepRap Festival returns to Michiana for 11th year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Over 2,000 people are expected to attend the free festival, with around 200 attendees setting up booths and showcasing their work.

Latest News

News

Pickleball tourney honors local worker

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Lee ‘Ray’ Comer honored with memorial tournament, new pickleball courts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Boehm Park got rid of their tennis courts and turned them into pickleball courts in honor of Lee "Ray" Comer.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, June 24, 2023

First Alert Weather - Saturday, June 24, 2023

Updated: 16 hours ago

Events

Saturday Morning Sitdown: 35th annual British Car Show

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The popular car show takes place on the campus of Saint Mary’s College on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

News

WNDU Vault: A look back at Michiana’s housing market in 1986

Updated: 17 hours ago